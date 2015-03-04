Iwan van Melle

Kuddedieren Soundsystem logo 2015 afrofuturism 2015 sheople branding design illustration musician dj subalpin logo kuddedieren
New alternative logo for KD soundsystem
KD is short for Kuddedieren "Sheople"

