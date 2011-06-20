Peter Coles

Working on the show booklet for PIF

van der graaf canon sentinal
I'm working hard on the typesetting for the PIF booklet this week. Making good use of the van der graaf canon for both typesetting and image placement is producing some nice results quickly

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
