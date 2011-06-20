Joel Glovier

CURE Schwag

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
CURE Schwag schwag bracelets lime brown fabric cure.org
Download color palette

Some cool schwag just got back from the manufacturer. My first foray into Chinese manufacturing. Surprisingly, it was quite a simple process. They even accepted PayPal, and shipped with FedEx!

The bracelets are to give away at the music festivals we'll be at this fall.

Photo courtesy our in-house photo-genius, Bryce Alan Flurie.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like