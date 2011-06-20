RaiseNoChicken

Kickball Tournament Shirt Design

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Kickball Tournament Shirt Design design illustration type custom kickball brooklyn
Download color palette

The tournament shirt I have been working on for Brooklyn Kickball. Last year the theme for the tournament was Beat Brooklyn, and, of course, someone did. This year the league's Commish chose a slightly different motto.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like