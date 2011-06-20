Ty Wilkins

Target Education

Ty Wilkins
Ty Wilkins
Hire Me
  • Save
Target Education target education children kids books study hoodie pig tails bullseye monster illustration apple african american black minimal modern wilkins ty minneapolis austin
Download color palette

Part of a recent series of illustrations for Target's Education program.

Ty Wilkins
Ty Wilkins
Brand Director
Hire Me

More by Ty Wilkins

View profile
    • Like