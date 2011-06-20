👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a personal project for another art show. It was nautical themed poster. Does any one have a decent recommendation for a poster printer? I am contemplating Society6's storefront. Originally initially developed from a hand drawn sketch and brought for vector outlines and color base. Finalized in Photoshop for further toning and texture.
P.S. I've just begun online classes with SBA.gov for business management. The goal this year is to set up my own shop and any advice/tips/warnings are greatly appreciated from anyone that has made the leap.