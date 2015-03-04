Daniel Beere

Mobile Support Landing Page Iteration

Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
  • Save
Mobile Support Landing Page Iteration circleci landing page mobile support ios android continuous integration deployment iteration icons diagram
Mobile Support Landing Page Iteration circleci landing page mobile support ios android continuous integration deployment iteration icons diagram
Download color palette
  1. mobile-page-icons-dribbble.png
  2. mobile-page-icons.png

Updated our icons and diagrams to align them with our current visual direction. These changes aren't live just yet but will soon.

Hoping to post our Enterprise Landing Page tomorrow.

Edit: Shipped (:

Mobile page dribbble
Rebound of
Mobile Support Landing Page
By Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Daniel Beere

View profile
    • Like