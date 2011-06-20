Simon Ålander

Fashion script

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
  • Save
Fashion script typography script posca marker cardboard fashion simon ålander coffee made me do it
Download color palette

White Posca marker on black cardboard.

Full picture: http://flic.kr/p/9VbDvn

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander

More by Simon Ålander

View profile
    • Like