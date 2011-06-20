Clay: UI/UX Design Agency

Awesomeness meter for Turntable.fm

Clay: UI/UX Design Agency
Clay: UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Awesomeness meter for Turntable.fm softfacade icon icons ui identity
Download color palette

A small part of UI done for Turntable.fm

Check us out at http://clay.global

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Clay: UI/UX Design Agency
Clay: UI/UX Design Agency
We elevate brands through world-class digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Clay: UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like