Andrew Mark

Genius Pink Panther

Andrew Mark
Andrew Mark
  • Save
Genius Pink Panther pink pink panther cg character genius einstein chalk board
Download color palette

CG pink panther. It was a fun challenge. I don't typically do character animation, especially in 3d 0_0.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2015
Andrew Mark
Andrew Mark

More by Andrew Mark

View profile
    • Like