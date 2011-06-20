Plagues Merch

Matt Daniels

Currently working on the new merch for Plagues, custom typography and a mixture of fonts. Plagues Logo also by me.

Quote from "Anyone Can Produce A Fake" - Plagues

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
