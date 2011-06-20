Galen King

Faux 3D CD case in InDesign

Galen King
Galen King
  • Save
Faux 3D CD case in InDesign indesign faux 3d renderings
Download color palette

This packaging rendering is also created in InDesign and allows you to just drop in the tray liner and insert booklet as InDesign files making it super easy to whip up packaging mockups for the client or for the portfolio.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Galen King
Galen King

More by Galen King

View profile
    • Like