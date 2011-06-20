Galen King
Lucid

Faux 3D DVD cases in InDesign

Galen King
Lucid
Galen King for Lucid
Hire Us
  • Save
Faux 3D DVD cases in InDesign indesign faux 3d renderings
Download color palette

I have a bit of a love affair with creating faux 3D renderings of packaging. These cases, perhaps surprisingly, were created in InDesign. It's pretty cool as you can basically place the InDesign file of the inserts straight into the InDesign file of the case and, when the insert artwork is changed, it updates automatically. This sort of thing is usually done in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Lucid
Lucid
Hire Us

More by Lucid

View profile
    • Like