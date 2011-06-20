Galen King

Imagine Designs business cards portfolio

Galen King
Galen King
  • Save
Imagine Designs business cards portfolio portfolio rendering faux 3d
Download color palette

I wanted to show all the different colours of cards we created and, rather than photographing them all scattered on a table, I created this image in InDesign with subtle shading to make it look more photorealistic while creating an appealing image in itself.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Galen King
Galen King

More by Galen King

View profile
    • Like