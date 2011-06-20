Galen King

Compareapp

Galen King
Galen King
  • Save
Compareapp pixelmator iphone app screenshot
Download color palette

This is the screenshot of my first iPhone app—whipped up in a couple hours over two evenings. UI designed entirely in Pixelmator. Simple but perfect for my intended market.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Galen King
Galen King

More by Galen King

View profile
    • Like