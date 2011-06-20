Bob Ewing

KWF - Fitness Logo

Bob Ewing
Bob Ewing
Hire Me
  • Save
KWF - Fitness Logo logo typography
Download color palette

Here is a logo I have been working on recently. The client is pleased the outcome. I think it might be missing something. The focus of this is on weight-loss, which is why I went with an simple illustration of a scale. I found the idea of weight-loss pretty difficult to convey. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Bob Ewing
Bob Ewing
Independent brand designer from Indianapolis.
Hire Me

More by Bob Ewing

View profile
    • Like