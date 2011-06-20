Birgit Zimmermann

Secret Project

Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann
  • Save
Secret Project website sports green dark foosball
Download color palette

a nice little pet project that I'm conjuring up with some friends, involving table soccer and loads of fun!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann

More by Birgit Zimmermann

View profile
    • Like