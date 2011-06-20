Marcus Gellermark

Swedish Milk!

Marcus Gellermark
Marcus Gellermark
Hire Me
  • Save
Swedish Milk! milk illustration icon
Download color palette

Not yet 100% done but ... almost!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Marcus Gellermark
Marcus Gellermark
Product Designer Obsessed by Details & Playful UI
Hire Me

More by Marcus Gellermark

View profile
    • Like