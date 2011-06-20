Henrik Wängström

Forest Crispian

Forest Crispian illustration
An illustration I made for the band Forest & Crispian. Always stuff you wan´t to change when you look back at older work...
Check out the band they have some cool songs out there!

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
