Mike | Creative Mints

Gifts

Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Hire Me
  • Save
Gifts gifts butterfly web website site rollover ui button
Download color palette

This is a rough idea for a rollover for a gift ideas website geared mostly towards middle aged women. The butterfly was created in Rhinoceros.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Graphic design & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Mike | Creative Mints

View profile
    • Like