Alternative History | August 2010

ALTERNATIVE HISTORY // 12 poster series of illustrated 2010.

A series of project aimed to be a critical view on the events that happened during the 2010. Each poster deals with a different theme that shook the world in a course of one month. The news and events I picked to illustrate are unique for that period of time and will be actual in the years to come. The idea was not to select some random catastrophe or airplane crash, but to see what was happening in the period of 2010 that is relevant for the whole human race and our planet in general. A lot of media is hitting us every day and sometimes we find it hard to filtrate what is every day media, and what is of unique importance.

This series is trying to capture some of the most significant moments of 2010, and some works tend to be critical, other are aiming at a positive note, some breakthrough that hasn't reach the common man, and unfortunately it never will. So I am trying to reach the general public with these poster to make them look away from mass media junk and to become aware of something on a global scale that is happening to our planet and, ultimately to human race.

| August 2010 |

Scientists confirm The heat in the upper earth’s crust contains 50,000 times as much energy as all the world’s oil and gas reserves. (31 / 08 / 2010)