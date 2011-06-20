Internetbureau W3S

Complaints Platform Logo

Internetbureau W3S
Internetbureau W3S
Hire Us
  • Save
Complaints Platform Logo logo
Download color palette

First simple logo draft for a platform where consumers can unite (and resolve) their complaints about major dutch companies. The name (in dutch) means something like: complaints (klachten) + counter (loket).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Internetbureau W3S
Internetbureau W3S
Hire Us

More by Internetbureau W3S

View profile
    • Like