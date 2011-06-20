Lukas Oppermann

Form&System Menu Editing

Lukas Oppermann
Lukas Oppermann
  • Save
Form&System Menu Editing formandsystem cms buttons gui ui interface icon
Download color palette

The interface for editing menu items.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Lukas Oppermann
Lukas Oppermann

More by Lukas Oppermann

View profile
    • Like