Kam Nagra

Seetengo

Kam Nagra
Kam Nagra
  • Save
Seetengo iphone seetengo orange white iphone app branding marketing typography green app logo
Download color palette

- Brand new travel iPhone app I am working on
- The aim was to keep the logo very simple and fun
- The colours chosen were to reflect the nature of travel (greenery, sun etc)
- Would love get any feedback and suggestions for improvement :D

Kam Nagra
Kam Nagra

More by Kam Nagra

View profile
    • Like