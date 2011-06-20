Jody Worthington

Scurvy New Year's Card

Jody Worthington
Jody Worthington
  • Save
Scurvy New Year's Card new years card scurvy pirate 826 valencia letterpress holiday buttermilk hook
Download color palette

A New Year's card I designed for 826 Valencia, expertly printed by Dependable Letterpress.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Jody Worthington
Jody Worthington

More by Jody Worthington

View profile
    • Like