Gorilla Run 2012

Gorilla Run 2012 illustration logo design branding austin gorilla run
This is my attempt at updating the Austin Gorilla Run logo that I made for last year's event. Check out a full post on the subject at my blog. Any suggestions are more then welcome.

Posted on Jun 19, 2011
