Fabrik Pizza - Logotype

Fabrik Pizza - Logotype pizza logotype logo visual identity food ajaccio fabric
Designing a new visual identity for a food truck, called "La Fabrik à Pizza", in Ajaccio (Corsica). A slice of pizza, a "F" and a fabric on the top.

Hope you like it !

Posted on Mar 2, 2015
