Alex Tass, logo designer

Friend Chain logo design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Friend Chain logo design social network interactive community geek glasses visual video links character logo logo design friends chain mobile phone app
Download color palette

Logo design for Friend Chain, a visual related social app.

The symbol / icon shows:
- chain in the middle
- mobile phone shape in the negative space
- connections and interactions between chain links
- geeky character / assistant wearing glasses as a reference to visual content

Visit my portfolio website www.alextass.com

32fd6be8482d359341ba35f0b165c369
Rebound of
Friend Chain logo design
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like