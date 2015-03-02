Friend Chain logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for Friend Chain, a visual related social app.
The symbol / icon shows:
- chain in the middle
- mobile phone shape in the negative space
- connections and interactions between chain links
- geeky character / assistant wearing glasses as a reference to visual content
Visit my portfolio website www.alextass.com