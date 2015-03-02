Justas Galaburda

Electronics Randomness

Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
  • Save
Electronics Randomness electronics electronics icons light icons kitchen icons oven fridge lamp table lamp lamp icon light icon tv icon washing mashine
Download color palette

After a while I've started working on my Creative Market Shop again.

This time a bit of random icons for an upcoming Electronics set.

Get More Dribbble Followers!
Start building your career as a designer by growing your Dribbble audience now!

Worth checking out:
Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram

868ec466266ce17248c49a97d9812a57
Rebound of
Electronics
By Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

More by Justas Galaburda

View profile
    • Like