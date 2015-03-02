idesignstudio

File Folder Mockup

idesignstudio
idesignstudio
  • Save
File Folder Mockup a4 a4 folder branding business folder business mockups company folder corporate folder document file file folder flap fold
Download color palette

Show your File Folder Mockup with style! Create a realistic A4 1xPocket SLANTED display in few seconds. These PSD files uses the Smart-Object feature, so you can replace the mockup content easily and quickly.

DOWNLOAD AND MORE INFOS HERE : https://1.envato.market/WaOyG

idesignstudio
idesignstudio

More by idesignstudio

View profile
    • Like