Intertap – Behance Preview Image

Hello! Intertap on Behance got in App Design Served! Yay! So I decided to update the preview of the project and make a new one. Developing a bit delayed, because we found a bug and now we fix it, but it's not for long. Wait for Intertap on the App Store soon as this month.

Detailed story of the project you can look at Behance.

Posted on Mar 2, 2015
