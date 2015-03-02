Nikolay Apostol

Photo gallery slider

Nikolay Apostol
Nikolay Apostol
  • Save
Photo gallery slider iphone6 ios8 gallery slider animation gif flat ui ux ae ios
Download color palette

Hi! This is my first commercial animated shot. It's a small part of a project. More shots on the way.

Press «L», tweet it and share on facebook.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2015
Nikolay Apostol
Nikolay Apostol
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nikolay Apostol

View profile
    • Like