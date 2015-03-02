Anoop Surendran

Love my Work

Anoop Surendran
Anoop Surendran
  • Save
Love my Work work life love confucius philosophy quotes inspiring motivation
Download color palette

Derived inspiration from the famous Confucius' quote "Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life."

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2015
Anoop Surendran
Anoop Surendran
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anoop Surendran

View profile
    • Like