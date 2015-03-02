MLSDev Inc.

Range selector element created for our recent game project.

MLSDev Inc.
MLSDev Inc.
Hire Us
  • Save
Range selector element created for our recent game project. selector app ios android game animation
Download color palette

The game requires choosing a specific range within the given limits. So our decision was to use this unique element for the better player's convenience.
Are you as excited to see it in work as we are?;)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2015
MLSDev Inc.
MLSDev Inc.
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MLSDev Inc.

View profile
    • Like