Danny's first impression

Danny's first impression animation childrens books film concept art character design
A page from my book "Danny Diamondback". Like Danny and help the movie get made: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Danny-Diamondback/1550600255188036?ref=hl

Posted on Mar 2, 2015
