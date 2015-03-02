Chris Koch

Into the Void

Chris Koch
Chris Koch
  • Save
Into the Void evoke evokone digital art abstract space moon astronaut stars photoshop
Download color palette

Preview of my submission for EvokeOne's XXXI Digital Art Pack 'Into the Void'.

Full project can be viewed here: http://www.ckgd.net/into-the-void/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2015
Chris Koch
Chris Koch

More by Chris Koch

View profile
    • Like