Winter Fox

Winter Fox illustration cartoon watercolors paint mockup character fox snow forest
what does the fox say?

Somewhere deep in the woods
I know youre hiding
What is your sound?

Jacha-chacha-chacha-chow!
Chacha-chacha-chacha-chow!
Chacha-chacha-chacha-chow!
What the fox say?

I caught a cold this weekend and really wanted to draw something cute, while I was lying in bed feeling yucky.
Have a nice week! :)

Posted on Mar 2, 2015
