Rogue Wave Software

Rogue Wave Software web design ui ux icon design art direction web tech software
The recently launched new Rogue Wave Software website that spans across three different companies Rogue Wave has acquired ( Klocwork, OpenLogic, and ...). This was a complete revamp of there brand from logo to ux to site design.
Give it a gander: http://www.roguewave.com/

Posted on Mar 2, 2015
