Reading Partners Web – Look & Feel

Reading Partners Web – Look & Feel web ui infographic block geometric colorful handwritten kids
Working on a web refresh for Reading Partners – a nonprofit that pairs students with tutors to help improve reading skills.

This colorful building-block style and handwritten font aim to add some modern, clean touches to a playful, child-focused brand.

We're planning on using css to animate the boxes and make them grow as they come into the viewport. Excited to see how it comes to life!

Posted on Mar 2, 2015
