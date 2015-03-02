Reading Partners Web – Look & Feel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a web refresh for Reading Partners – a nonprofit that pairs students with tutors to help improve reading skills.
This colorful building-block style and handwritten font aim to add some modern, clean touches to a playful, child-focused brand.
We're planning on using css to animate the boxes and make them grow as they come into the viewport. Excited to see how it comes to life!