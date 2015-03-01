Boilo Group Back Dribbble

Trending designs to inspire you
I've been really getting into photography lately and I though this would be a perfect project to give it a whirl. Because Boilo is based on family recipes I though it would be fitting to have portraits of the figurehead of each family on the back of the labels. As you drink, their portrait is revealed.
The glass distorted the photos a bit, but thats not necessarily a bad thing, after a couple of helpings of moonshine strength Boilo they might just even themselves out .