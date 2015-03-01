Brotinho de feijão logo

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
sprout pregnancy birth bean sprout seed logo butterfly
This logo is for a Brazilian photographer that works with childbirth photoshoots (don't know if is this the correct name of it).

Tried to make a pregnant woman silhouette made of a bean sprout (Brotinho de feijão is the brazilian portuguese word for 'little bean sprout')

I hope you like it, guys! :)

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
