Alamayyee Logo logo brand identity branding lettering typeface custom font
Hello guys, my fiancée and I were working a new online shop which selling various of woman bags, and this was the logo I designed for it. "AM" was the abbreviation of AlaMayyee. I used her handwriting as its typeface.

https://instagram.com/alamayyee

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
