Viral Jogani

PI.CO for iPhone - Reading View

Viral Jogani
Viral Jogani
  • Save
PI.CO for iPhone - Reading View pico iphone typography ios app mobile ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone, for my debut shot, I'd like to share a concept app I designed. This is PI.CO for iPhone, a mobile app for Om Malik's conversations on http://pi.co/.

Check out some more designs of the app over here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/24113131/PICO-iPhone-App

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Viral Jogani
Viral Jogani

More by Viral Jogani

View profile
    • Like