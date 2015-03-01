Boilo Group Shot

Sorry I accidentally deleted this post!

It's been a bit since I uploaded some work and that is going to change! This is a group shot of bottle I worked on last semester.

Boilo is a mulled liquor from the hills of North East PA whose recipes have been passed down from generation to generation within immigrants from Eastern European families. Boilo is based on a Honey liquor from Lithuania but has heavy roots in the Coal mining regions in PA. Each bottle is based on a family recipe and has their own insignia which was inspired by Lithuanian church spires.

More photos to come!