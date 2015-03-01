Repeating T-Shirts

Trending designs to inspire you
As an exercise, I created a line of 12 T-shirt designs using ink and brush patterns I did myself. A good fun project going from very analog to very digital!
The full set can be seen here http://on.be.net/1Dck4j3