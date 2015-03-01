Michael Artman

Tripod

Michael Artman
Michael Artman
  • Save
Tripod illustration illustrator book poster war of the worlds
Download color palette

Found a draft of a War of the Worlds poster on my hard drive from a number of years ago, so made an effort to finish it this weekend.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Michael Artman
Michael Artman

More by Michael Artman

View profile
    • Like