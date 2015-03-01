Scott Brookshire

Stitch A/V Motion

A snippet of the motion piece I created for Stitch. I made an A/V dashboard to simulate cutting and editing concert footage.
Check out the full motion piece here.
http://scottbrookshiredesign.com/stitch.html

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
