Scott Brookshire

Stitch Video Feed

Scott Brookshire
Scott Brookshire
  • Save
Stitch Video Feed ui ux visual design app red concert mobile motion interaction
Download color palette

A motion interaction I made for Stitch, a music app that is powered by live shows and the people that attend them.
Check out the full project here! http://scottbrookshiredesign.com/stitch.html

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Scott Brookshire
Scott Brookshire
Senior Product Designer at Squarespace

More by Scott Brookshire

View profile
    • Like