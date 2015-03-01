Seth Eckert
Omni

Omni - Custom Storage Size

Seth Eckert
Omni
Seth Eckert for Omni
  • Save
Omni - Custom Storage Size items icons omni shipping overnight app 2d animation illustrator flat after effects
Download color palette

Got to work on a fun project with Vic Bell (who created some killer designs) to create a series of animations to be used for an app. Series to operate somewhat like a tutorial to help users understand the process.

Beomni.com

Omni
Omni
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Omni

View profile
    • Like