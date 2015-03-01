Brandon Williams

How to Make Mockups Process Video - FREE PSD

Download color palette

How to make your own logo on field and cloth PSD mockups with Brandon Williams. The process video explains in detail how to create your own mockups from pre existing photos or your own. Free logo on cloth PSD template included. Download helmet here http://on.be.net/1C2Solr.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
